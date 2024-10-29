Auric Mining Rescinds Deal, Resolves Potential Disputes

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Auric Mining Limited has rescinded its purchase of Lithium Rights from WIN Metals Ltd at the Munda Gold Project, with WIN Metals refunding $30,000. The deal’s cancellation resolves any potential disputes involving Auric and Estrella Resources over lithium royalties. The acquisition of Nickel Rights remains unaffected and is successfully completed.

