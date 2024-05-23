Auric Mining Ltd. Hosts Shareholder AGM

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced the commencement of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, where the Chair and Managing Director will address shareholders. The company has also released the presentation slides for the meeting, including details on proxy vote results for each resolution. Auric Mining emphasizes the meeting as an essential communication with its investors and confirms the information is publicly available.

