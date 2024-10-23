News & Insights

Auric Mining Ltd. Issues New Securities on ASX

October 23, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced the issuance of 100,000 fully paid ordinary securities under the code AWJ, effective October 24, 2024. This move is indicative of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors in the stock market may find this development worth noting as it could impact the company’s trading dynamics.

