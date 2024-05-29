Auric Mining Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Limited has announced the issue of 1,650,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on 31 January 2029 at an exercise price of $0.225, effective as of May 29, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. The announcement signifies the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees through equity incentives.

For further insights into AU:AWJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.