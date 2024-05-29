News & Insights

Stocks

Auric Mining Issues New Employee Incentive Options

May 29, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Limited has announced the issue of 1,650,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on 31 January 2029 at an exercise price of $0.225, effective as of May 29, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. The announcement signifies the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees through equity incentives.

For further insights into AU:AWJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.