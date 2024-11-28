Auric Mining Begins Major Gold Milling Campaign

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.
Auric Mining Ltd. has commenced a substantial 142,000-tonne milling campaign at Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie, aimed at producing the highest gold output of the year. With strategic partnerships and efficient operations, the company anticipates imminent gold sales and subsequent cash flows, leveraging strong gold prices to maximize returns. This campaign is set to conclude by late January 2025, with gold pouring weekly, marking a significant period for investors to watch.
