Auric Mining Announces New Share Issue Plan

October 22, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced a new issue of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to occur on October 24, 2024. This move signals the company’s strategy to potentially raise additional capital, which could impact its stock performance and attract investor interest. The announcement comes as Auric Mining aims to enhance its market presence on the ASX.

