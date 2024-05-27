Auric Mining Announces Multi-Million Securities Issue

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Limited is set to issue a total of 3,850,000 new securities, including 1,650,000 options expiring January 2029 with an exercise price of $0.225, as detailed in their latest announcement dated May 28, 2024. The proposed date for the issue is the following day, May 29. This strategic move aims to raise capital and potentially enhance the value for shareholders and investors.

