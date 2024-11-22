Auric Minerals Begins Exploration at Goodeye Property

Auric Minerals Corp. (TSE:AUMC) has released an update.

Auric Minerals Corp. has started its 2024 exploration program at the Goodeye Property in British Columbia, Canada, focusing on promising zones with potential for high silver and gold values. The program includes prospecting, mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys to better understand the property’s mineral prospects.

