Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. Announces $26 Million Private Placement of Common Stock and Warrants

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. announced a $26 million securities offering to fund operations and corporate purposes through private placements.

Quiver AI Summary

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. announced it has finalized agreements for a private placement of securities with accredited and institutional investors, aiming to raise approximately $26 million. The offering includes units consisting of common stock (or pre-funded warrants), along with common A and B warrants to purchase the same number of shares at set prices. This placement is expected to close on July 25, 2025, and the funds will be used for working capital and corporate purposes. The securities will not be registered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold in the U.S. unless exempted. Aureus Greenway operates daily fee golf country clubs in Florida, targeting both local residents and tourists.

Potential Positives

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. has successfully entered into definitive securities purchase agreements, raising approximately $26 million in gross proceeds, which can enhance its financial stability and growth potential.

The offering includes common stock and warrants that may stimulate interest from both accredited and institutional investors, indicating investor confidence in the company's future.

The proceeds from the offering are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, which can support operational improvements and expansion efforts.

The company plans to file a registration statement with the SEC for resale of the shares, which could increase liquidity and trading activity for its stock.

Potential Negatives

The securities offered in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act, which may limit their marketability and could deter potential investors.

The need for the company to raise capital through a private placement may indicate financial instability or liquidity concerns.

The significant issuance of new shares could lead to dilution of existing shareholders' equity, potentially affecting share value negatively.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.?

Aureus Greenway announced the issuance of units consisting of common stock and warrants, raising approximately $26 million.

When is the private placement expected to close?

The private placement is expected to close on July 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What will Aureus Greenway do with the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Who are the placement agents for this offering?

Revere Securities LLC and Dominari Securities LLC are acting as co-placement agents for the offering.

Are the securities registered under the Securities Act?

No, the securities have not been registered and may not be sold in the U.S. without registration or an exemption.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AGH Data Alerts



Kissimmee, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Aureus Greenway”, “we”, “us”, “our”) (



Nasdaq: AGH



), an owner and operator of daily fee golf country clubs in the state of Florida, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements dated July 23, 2025 with accredited and institutional investors for the issuance and sale of units consisting of common stock (each a share of “Common Stock”) (or pre-funded warrants (“Pre-funded Warrants”) to purchase in lieu thereof) together with common A warrants and common B warrants (each of the common A and common B warrants a "Common Warrant") to purchase the same number of shares of common stock (or Pre-funded Warrants) of the Company at a price of 0.87 per unit, on a brokered private placement basis, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $26 million, before deducting fees and offering expenses.





The Company will be issuing a combination of 41,935,483, shares of common stock (or Pre-funded Warrants in lieu thereof), common warrants A to purchase 41,935,483shares of common stock, and common warrants B to purchase 41,935,483 shares of common stock. Each Pre-funded Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share, each common warrant A will be immediately exercisable and entitle the holder to acquire one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of five years following the closing of the Offering and each common warrant B will be immediately exercisable and entitle the holder to acquire one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.25 per share, for a period of five years following the closing of the Offering. The private placement is expected to close on July 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.





Revere Securities LLC and Dominari Securities LLC are acting as co- placement agents for the Offering.





The securities offered and sold by the Company in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares underlying the Pre-funded Warrants and Common Warrants to be issued in the private placement. Any resale of the Company’s shares under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws when issued at the closing of the private placement, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.









About Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.









Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (



Nasdaq: AGH



), owns and operates daily fee golf country clubs in the state of Florida that are designed to appeal to a wide-ranging population. The combination of our strategic locations and approachable golf-courses attracts both local and tourist demographics, allowing us to offer a variety of golf experiences while capturing a broad share of discretionary leisure spending. For more information, please visit our website at





www.aureusgreenway.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Aureus Greenway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its periodic filings with the SEC provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that Aureus Greenway will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Aureus Greenway does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, as required by law.







Contact:







Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.









aureus@golfkissimmeebay.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.