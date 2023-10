Aurelius in talks to buy The Body Shop- source

By Akanksha Khushi

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Private equity investor Aurelius Group is in talks to buy beauty products chain The Body Shop, which has been put up for sale by its Brazilian owner Natura & Co NTCO3.SA, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura said in August that its board of directors had authorized the company to search for "strategic alternatives" for its subsidiary The Body Shop, including a potential sale of the business. Natura bought The Body Shop from L'Oreal OREP.PA in 2017.

Natura and Aurelius declined to comment while The Body Shop did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The talks were first reported by Sky News.

