AURELIUS Buys Ceramic Tile Distributors From Saint-Gobain

(RTTNews) - AURELIUS said that it has acquired Ceramic Tile Distributors or "CTD" in a carve-out transaction from parent company, Saint-Gobain.

The transaction will be completed by AURELIUS' co-investment structure with AURELIUS European Opportunities Fund IV controlling a 70% stake and AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA controlling 30%. The transaction is expected to close during the first-quarter 2022.

Ceramic Tile Distributors is a UK-based specialist supplier of high-quality ceramic tiles operating across 89 branches and 4 trading distribution hubs. In 2021, Ceramic Tile Distributors generated revenues of about 120 million euros.

