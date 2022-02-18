Markets

AURELIUS Buys Ceramic Tile Distributors From Saint-Gobain

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AURELIUS said that it has acquired Ceramic Tile Distributors or "CTD" in a carve-out transaction from parent company, Saint-Gobain.

The transaction will be completed by AURELIUS' co-investment structure with AURELIUS European Opportunities Fund IV controlling a 70% stake and AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA controlling 30%. The transaction is expected to close during the first-quarter 2022.

Ceramic Tile Distributors is a UK-based specialist supplier of high-quality ceramic tiles operating across 89 branches and 4 trading distribution hubs. In 2021, Ceramic Tile Distributors generated revenues of about 120 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular