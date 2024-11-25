News & Insights

Aurelia Metals Warns of Investment Risks at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has presented its annual update, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with gold and base metals exploration. The company advises potential investors to seek financial advice due to the volatile nature of the market. The presentation does not offer or invite the purchase of securities, highlighting the importance of independent analysis before making investment decisions.

