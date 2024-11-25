News & Insights

Aurelia Metals Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Investments

November 25, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited reported a strong financial performance for FY24, with a 45% increase in EBITDA and a 119% boost in cash flows from operations, despite facing revenue challenges. The company continues to invest heavily in growth projects like the Federation Project and aims to strategically position itself in the critical minerals sector, benefiting from government incentives. With solid financial metrics and a focus on strategic capital management, Aurelia is poised for further growth and increased shareholder returns.

