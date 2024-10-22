Aurelia Metals Reports Strong Cash Flow and Strategic Expansion

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited reported strong cash flow and steady production in its latest quarterly report, with a cash balance of $103.2 million and notable achievements at its Federation and Peak operations. The company continues to focus on optimizing its operations and capitalizing on favorable market conditions, maintaining its production and cost guidance for FY25. Aurelia plans to expand its Peak plant and delay the Hera plant restart, aiming for significant value uplift.

