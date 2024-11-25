Aurelia Metals Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, known for its strategic landholding and polymetallic mines in New South Wales, continues to pursue its mining and exploration projects. Shareholders approved key resolutions including the re-election of directors and an incentive plan, solidifying the company’s governance and growth trajectory.

