Aurelia Metals Discusses Risks and Financials at Noosa Conference

Aurelia Metals Limited has highlighted the inherent risks involved in gold and base metals production, advising potential investors to seek professional financial advice. The company presented its latest non-IFRS financial information, including EBITDA, at the Noosa Mining Conference, emphasizing that these figures are unaudited. Investors are encouraged to independently verify the information before making any investment decisions.

