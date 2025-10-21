Markets

Aurelia Metals Delivers Strong Operational Results For September Quarter 2025

October 21, 2025 — 02:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Aurelia Metals Ltd (AMI.AX), Tuesday reported a strong performance for the September quarter 2025, highlighting steady progress across its Cobar region operations.

Total ore mined reached 195,322 tons, with solid grades across gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Processing remained efficient, achieving high metal recoveries, including 93.9 percent for gold and 93.7 percent for silver.

Gross revenue totaled $84.8 million, driven by gold and zinc sales, while operating costs stood at $70 million, or $367 per ton processed.

Supported by strong market prices, the company remains focused on maintaining operational excellence and advancing its long-term development plans across the Cobar region.

AMI.AX closed Tuesday's trading at 0.2550 AUD, down 0.0100 AUD or 3.7736 percent on the Australian Stock Exchange.

