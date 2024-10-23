News & Insights

Aurelia Metals Confirms Governance Compliance for 2024

October 23, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has published its latest corporate governance statement, confirming compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ending June 2024. The disclosure, now available on the company’s website, outlines their adherence to governance principles, including board responsibilities and director appointments. This move aims to enhance transparency and trust among investors in the financial markets.

