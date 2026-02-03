Aurelia Metals (AUMTF) Price Target Increased by 20.80% to 0.28

The average one-year price target for Aurelia Metals (OTCPK:AUMTF) has been revised to $0.28 / share. This is an increase of 20.80% from the prior estimate of $0.23 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.25 to a high of $0.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.13% from the latest reported closing price of $0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurelia Metals. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUMTF is 0.01%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.48% to 110,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 44,102K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,926K shares , representing a decrease of 20.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMTF by 37.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,540K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,993K shares , representing a decrease of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMTF by 55.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,551K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,558K shares , representing a decrease of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMTF by 46.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,505K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,147K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares , representing a decrease of 39.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMTF by 61.78% over the last quarter.

