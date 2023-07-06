Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Price Target Decreased by 20.99% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) has been revised to 0.26 / share. This is an decrease of 20.99% from the prior estimate of 0.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 0.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 169.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurelia Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMI is 0.05%, a decrease of 34.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.26% to 123,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 53,954K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,929K shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 0.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,952K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing an increase of 88.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 85.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,643K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 88.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 86.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 7,966K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,353K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 10.61% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,222K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,188K shares, representing a decrease of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMI by 14.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

