Auras Technology Co. (TPEX:3324) Price Target Increased by 10.03% to 966.68

The average one-year price target for Auras Technology Co. (TPEX:3324) has been revised to NT$966.68 / share. This is an increase of 10.03% from the prior estimate of NT$878.59 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$636.30 to a high of NT$1,265.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from the latest reported closing price of NT$695.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auras Technology Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3324 is 0.17%, an increase of 33.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 4,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 968K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3324 by 27.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 890K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3324 by 23.35% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 637K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3324 by 10.45% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 347K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3324 by 47.08% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 219K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3324 by 20.65% over the last quarter.

