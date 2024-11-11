Aurania Resources Uncovers Valuable Metals in Corsica

Aurania Resources (TSE:ARU) has released an update.

Aurania Resources has discovered valuable metals, including nickel, cobalt, and copper, in the magnetic sands of Nonza Beach, Corsica. Preliminary studies show promising results with high concentrations of nickel and traces of precious metals like gold and platinum. Further studies are underway to explore the commercial potential of these findings.

