Aurania Resources Advances Exploration Funding

Aurania Resources (TSE:ARU) has released an update.

Aurania Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the second portion of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$843,950.40 through the sale of over 4 million units at C$0.20 each. The company plans to use the proceeds for exploration at the Kuri-Yawi target area in Ecuador and for general working capital. A third tranche is expected to close the following week, with all securities issued subject to a four-month hold period.

