Aura Minerals Surges 200% Since IPO as $8 Million New Stake Signals Fresh Interest

Key Points

Sagil Capital acquired 155,992 shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.86 million, reflecting the new holding’s addition.

The Aura Minerals stake placed outside the fund’s top five holdings by value after the quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Aura Minerals ›

On February 12, Sagil Capital LLP disclosed a new position in Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO), acquiring 155,992 shares in the fourth quarter—an estimated $7.86 million trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, Sagil Capital LLP reported opening a new position in Aura Minerals by adding 155,992 shares. The acquisition’s estimated transaction value was $7.86 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Sagil Capital LLP, with Aura Minerals representing 1.79% of its reportable U.S. equity assets after the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: B: $20.90 million (13.1% of AUM)

NYSE: PBR.A: $20.29 million (12.7% of AUM)

NYSE: TNK: $19.96 million (12.5% of AUM)

NYSE: TEN: $19.31 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSE: CMBT: $13.48 million (8.4% of AUM)

As of February 11, Aura Minerals shares were priced at $75.26. Shares were up a staggering 200% from their Nasdaq debut in July.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $75.26 Market capitalization $6.29 billion Revenue (TTM) $771.59 million Dividend yield 1.94%

Company snapshot

Aura Minerals produces and sells gold, copper, and silver from mining operations in the Americas, with revenue primarily generated from the sale of precious and base metals.

The company operates a vertically integrated mining model, managing exploration, development, extraction, and sale of mineral resources across multiple sites.

It’s headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida, with a diversified portfolio of mining assets.

Aura Minerals is a mid-sized precious and base metals producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across the Americas. The company leverages integrated operations to optimize extraction and processing efficiencies, supporting stable revenue generation from gold, copper, and silver sales. Aura Minerals' strategic focus on operational excellence and multi-mine production enhances its competitive position in the global metals market.

What this transaction means for investors

Momentum in precious metals has reshaped portfolios, and this move underscores that shift. A new $7.86 million allocation to Aura Minerals immediately carved out a 1.79% weight, placing it alongside concentrated energy and shipping names such as Barrick Mining at 13.1% and Petrobras at 12.7% of assets. That context matters because it shows this is most likely a deliberate addition to a portfolio already comfortable with commodity exposure.



Aura shares have climbed roughly 200% since their July Nasdaq debut, a run that reflects both stronger gold prices and company execution. In its third quarter release, Aura reported solid production across gold and copper assets and continued focus on cost discipline and cash generation. The vertically integrated model, spanning exploration through sale, gives it operational control that smaller miners often lack.



Nevertheless, the risk is obvious. After a 200% rally, expectations reset higher. But miners with diversified output across gold, copper, and silver can benefit from multiple commodity cycles at once. For long term investors, the key question is not whether the stock can run, but whether production growth and balance sheet strength can sustain it. This position suggests confidence that they can.

Should you buy stock in Aura Minerals right now?

Before you buy stock in Aura Minerals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aura Minerals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.