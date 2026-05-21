Is Aura Minerals Positioned for Stronger GEO Growth in 2026?

Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO generated total production of 82,137 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the first quarter of 2026, stable sequentially while increasing 37% from the prior-year period. The year-over-year growth was mainly supported by the ongoing ramp-up at Borborema, the contribution from the newly acquired MSG project and stronger output at Almas. Borborema delivered 17,101 GEOs during the quarter, aided by improved milling throughput and ramp-up activities, while MSG contributed 8,580 GEOs. Production at Almas climbed 21% year over year to 15,838 GEOs. This was driven by increased ore throughput and enhanced mine performance following the plant expansion.

These improvements were partly offset by weaker production at Aranzazu and Apoena, where mine sequencing, lower grades and softer recovery rates weighed on output. At Aranzazu, production fell 23% year over year to 15,694 GEOs, mainly due to lower copper, silver and gold grades, along with unfavorable GEO conversion effects stemming from significantly higher gold and silver prices.

Apoena’s production declined 15% year over year to 7,525 GEOs, reflecting lower ore throughput and recovery rates consistent with the company’s mine plan. Minosa produced 17,399 GEOs during the quarter, remaining broadly stable versus the prior-year period despite slightly lower gold extraction levels. Aura Minerals appears well-positioned for stronger GEOs growth in 2026, supported by the continued ramp-up at Borborema, the integration of the MSG project and operational improvements at Almas. Higher throughput levels and optimization initiatives across key assets could further support production momentum in the coming quarters. The company remains on track to meet its production guidance for 2026 of 340k to 390k GEOs.

Among peers, Newmont Corporation NEM produced 1.3 million attributable gold ounces in the first quarter of 2026, along with 9 million ounces of silver and 30 thousand tons of copper. Production was supported by stronger output from Cadia, Merian and Ahafo South, as well as operational improvements at Yanacocha and Peñasquito.

Newmont’s gold production declined due to lower output at Boddington, operational challenges at certain mines and mine sequencing impacts. However, Newmont benefited from significantly higher realized gold prices, operational efficiencies, favorable by-product credits and lower sustaining capital spending, which helped support earnings and free cash flow growth despite softer production volumes.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM produced 825,109 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2026 compared with 873,794 ounces in the prior-year quarter. Production was supported by strong operational performance at key mines, improved mine sequencing, higher grades and stronger mill throughput, particularly at Fosterville, Detour Lake and Canadian Malartic.

Agnico Eagle’s gold production declined primarily due to lower-grade sequences at certain operations, including Macassa and Meadowbank. Despite lower production volumes, Agnico Eagle benefited from significantly higher gold prices, disciplined cost control and strong free cash flow generation.

The Zacks Rundown for AUGO

Shares of AUGO have popped 48.7% year to date compared with its industry’s 19.3% rise.

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AUGO is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.63X, higher than the industry’s average of 1.35X. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGO for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 283.3%.

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The consensus estimate of AUGO's fiscal 2026 EPS has been trending lower over the past 60 days.

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AUGO currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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