An Aura Minerals Insider Sold Shares as Revenue Jumped 136%

Key Points

The disposition involved 19,010 shares totaling about $1.2 million based on the July 2, 2026 execution price.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity position by 5%, as reported in the filing.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in March 2026, providing for automated liquidity.

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Rosa Luvizotto Glauber, the chief operating officer of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO), sold 19,010 shares of common stock on July 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 19,010 Transaction value ~$1.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 390,628 Post-transaction value $25.57 million

Key questions

What was the primary mechanism for this disposition?

The sale of 19,010 shares was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Chief Operating Officer on March 20, 2026, a structure designed to facilitate routine portfolio management.

The sale of 19,010 shares was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Chief Operating Officer on March 20, 2026, a structure designed to facilitate routine portfolio management. What is the current composition of the insider's equity stake?

The reporting person retains 390,628 shares of common stock after this transaction.

The reporting person retains 390,628 shares of common stock after this transaction. What is the company's operational profile and financial status?

Aura Minerals is a basic materials firm focused on gold and copper production across the Americas, including its Apoena and Aranzazu mines. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.1 billion and net income of $89.1 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-02) $65.46 Market Capitalization $5.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $89.1 million

Company Snapshot

Aura Minerals Inc. is primarily engaged in the production and development of gold and copper mining operations, with a diversified portfolio including the Minosa, Apoena, and Aranzazu Mines, alongside the Almas and Borborema Projects across the Americas.

The company generates revenue through the extraction, processing, and sale of precious and base metals, with operations spanning multiple mining segments that collectively contributed to TTM revenues of $1.1 billion.

Aura Minerals serves global commodity markets and industrial customers requiring gold and copper for manufacturing, jewelry, electronics, and infrastructure applications, positioning itself as a vertically integrated precious metals producer.

Aura Minerals Inc. operates as a mid-cap precious metals producer with a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and a geographically diversified asset base across the Americas. The company demonstrates operational profitability with TTM net income of $89.1 million, reflecting a net margin of approximately 8.1% on its revenue base. Its competitive positioning is anchored in a multi-asset portfolio that provides geographic diversification and operational leverage to commodity price fluctuations in gold and copper markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Glauber scheduled the trade back in March under a 10b5-1 plan, and she still holds 390,628 shares afterward, so a sale this size against that stake is the kind of routine diversification you'd expect from a COO with most of her net worth tied to one stock. With gold retreating from record highs, an executive locking in some gains doesn’t really raise any red flags.



Meanwhile, Aura is certainly riding that gold surge hard. Aura stock is up about 124% since its July 2025 public market debut, and the firm’s performance has risen in tandem, posting record first-quarter revenue of $382.6 million, up 136% from a year earlier, and record adjusted EBITDA of $244 million as gold prices averaged $4,873 an ounce. CEO Rodrigo Barbosa flagged a stronger second half driven by mine sequencing, and reaffirmed full-year output guidance of 340,000 to 390,000 gold-equivalent ounces on the way toward a target above 600,000 by 2028.



For long-term investors, the tension is that Aura's blockbuster results lean heavily on gold prices, not just more ounces. As mentioned, prices have been falling from recent highs, so it’ll be important to see whether that promised second-half production actually shows up.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.