Is Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aura Minerals (AUGO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Aura Minerals is one of 248 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aura Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGO's full-year earnings has moved 48.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AUGO has moved about 73.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 15.3% on average. This means that Aura Minerals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Yara International ASA (YARIY). The stock is up 42.2% year-to-date.

In Yara International ASA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 62.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Aura Minerals belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 72 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.3% so far this year, so AUGO is performing better in this area.

Yara International ASA, however, belongs to the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +26.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aura Minerals and Yara International ASA as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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