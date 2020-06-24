Aura Minerals files for initial public offering in Brazil - filing

US Markets
SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Mining company Aura Minerals Inc filed on Wednesday for initial public offering on the Sao Paulo stock exchange B3, according to a securities filing.

The company set its price per Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) at between 820 reais ($157.98) and 990 reais. The price will be set on July 2. ($1 = 5.1906 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens) ((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;)) Keywords: AURA MINERALS IPO/ (URGENT)

