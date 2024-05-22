News & Insights

Aura Minerals Expands Brazil Operations

May 22, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals Inc. has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of the Pé Quente and Pezão Projects in Brazil, which are located near its existing Matupá Project and show promise for increasing the company’s mineral resources and reserves. The company has already made an initial payment of $500,000, with the option to fully acquire the projects for $9.5 million if exploration results are positive. President and CEO Rodrigo Barbosa highlights the potential for these new assets to significantly boost resources and reserves, contributing to the first industrial-scale operation in a region known for artisanal mining.

