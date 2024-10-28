Aura Minerals To Buy Bluestone For $74.3 Mln

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Canadian miners Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Bluestone Resources Inc. (BBSRF) for an enterprise value of up to $74.3 million through a plan of arrangement.

As per the agreement, Aura will be acquiring a 100 percent interest in Bluestone's Cerro Blanco gold project and the adjacent Mita Geothermal project.

Bluestone is valued at around C$0.50 per share, representing a 51 percent premium to spot and a 40 percent premium to the volume weighted average price of the Bluestone shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, for the 25-day period ending October 24.

The acquisition price is to be paid in a combination of cash and Aura shares on closing, and a contingent value right.

Pursuant to the transaction, for each Bluestone share held, Bluestone shareholders will be able to elect to receive upfront consideration on closing consisting of either, a cash payment of C$0.287, or 0.0179 of an Aura share, or a combination of both.

The upfront consideration will be subject to maximum aggregate Aura shares issuable of 1.363 million representing 50 percent of the upfront consideration.

Bluestone will also receive a contingent value right providing the holder thereof with the potential to receive a cash payment of up to an aggregate amount of C$0.2120 per Bluestone share. This may be payable in three equal annual installments upon Cerro Blanco achieving commercial production.

Cerro Blanco is a near surface high-grade gold deposit, in Jutiapa, Guatemala.

