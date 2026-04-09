Aura Minerals (AUGO) Price Target Increased by 249.32% to 89.83

The average one-year price target for Aura Minerals (NasdaqGS:AUGO) has been revised to $89.83 / share. This is an increase of 249.32% from the prior estimate of $25.72 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $106.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.97% from the latest reported closing price of $94.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Minerals. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGO is 0.17%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.49% to 13,191K shares. The put/call ratio of AUGO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,620K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 877K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 81.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 686K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing an increase of 30.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 100.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 570K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing a decrease of 27.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 530K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 39.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 111.51% over the last quarter.

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