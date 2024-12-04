Aura Energy Updates Director’s Securities Interests

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced a change in the securities interests of its director, Patrick Mutz, with the acquisition of 310,078 Zero Price Incentive Options as part of his remuneration package. These options, valued at $48,062, were approved by shareholders during the company’s Annual General Meeting. This move highlights Aura Energy’s commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with shareholder value.

