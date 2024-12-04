News & Insights

Aura Energy Updates on Director’s Securities Change

December 04, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has updated the market on a change in its director’s securities holdings. Director Philip Mitchell has been issued 466,993 Zero Price Incentive Options (ZEPOs) as part of his remuneration, following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move reflects Aura Energy’s commitment to aligning director incentives with shareholder interests.

