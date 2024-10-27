Aura Energy Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, which will be held in person and broadcast live online. Shareholders will not receive hard copies of the meeting notice unless previously requested, and are encouraged to access meeting documents electronically. Proxy voting is available and must be submitted by November 24, 2024.

For further insights into AU:AEE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.