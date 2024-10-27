News & Insights

Aura Energy Sets Date for 2024 AGM

October 27, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, which will be held in person and broadcast live online. Shareholders will not receive hard copies of the meeting notice unless previously requested, and are encouraged to access meeting documents electronically. Proxy voting is available and must be submitted by November 24, 2024.

