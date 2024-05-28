Aura Energy Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced the application for quotation of 384,616 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code AEE, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This marks a new announcement for the company as they seek to expand their presence on the Australian Securities Exchange. Investors might perceive this as a positive step towards the company’s growth and financial strength.

