News & Insights

Stocks

Aura Energy Seeks Quotation for New Shares

May 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced the application for quotation of 384,616 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code AEE, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This marks a new announcement for the company as they seek to expand their presence on the Australian Securities Exchange. Investors might perceive this as a positive step towards the company’s growth and financial strength.

For further insights into AU:AEE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.