Aura Energy Resumes Trading, Focuses on Uranium Projects

November 15, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has resumed trading on the Australian Securities Exchange following a temporary halt. The company is focusing on advancing its Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania, which promises to be a low-cost, long-life uranium mine. Aura Energy is also exploring opportunities at its Häggån Project in Sweden, emphasizing its strategy to transition into a uranium producer amid rising nuclear power demand.

