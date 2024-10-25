News & Insights

Aura Energy Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will vote on key proposals, including the grant of options to directors as part of their remuneration packages. The meeting will seek approval for various matters, emphasizing incentives for executives and directors linked to performance and tenure. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy to ensure their voices are heard.

