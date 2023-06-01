AURA ENERGY (LSE:AURA) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 22.87

The average one-year price target for AURA ENERGY (LSE:AURA) has been revised to 22.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 21.78 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.65 to a high of 23.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 147.27% from the latest reported closing price of 9.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in AURA ENERGY. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AURA is 0.27%, an increase of 99.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 40,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 26,012K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,472K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 2.22% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 12,870K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 14.01% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 973K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 259K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 120K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

