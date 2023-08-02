AURA ENERGY (LSE:AURA) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 21.45

The average one-year price target for AURA ENERGY (LSE:AURA) has been revised to 21.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 19.43 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.24 to a high of 22.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.23% from the latest reported closing price of 10.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in AURA ENERGY. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AURA is 0.27%, an increase of 92.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.91% to 42,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 26,012K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,472K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 2.22% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 15,604K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,870K shares, representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 1.95% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 973K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 259K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 120K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.