Aura Energy Limited Halts ASX Trading for Update

November 13, 2024 — 03:12 am EST

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has requested a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange for its shares, pending a significant project update. While trading is paused on the ASX, it continues as usual on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange. This development comes as Aura advances its uranium projects in Africa and Europe, potentially impacting future market dynamics.

