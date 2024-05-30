Aura Energy Expands Quotation with New Options

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced a new application for quotation of securities, specifically offering options exercisable at $0.30, set to expire two years from their issue date. These options are linked to the company’s recent Placement and Share Purchase Plan, detailed in previous announcements and a Prospectus dated April 23, 2024. A total of 76,126,635 new options will be quoted on the ASX under a yet-to-be-confirmed code.

