Aura Energy Expands Market Presence with New ASX Quotation

Aura Energy Limited has applied for the quotation of 1,696,112 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 29, 2024. This move indicates the company’s intention to expand its stakeholder base and enhance its financial structure.

