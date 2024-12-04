Aura Energy Director’s Interest Realignment

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.
Aura Energy Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Bryan Dixon, with the acquisition of 310,078 Unlisted Zero Price Incentive Options as part of his remuneration package. This change, approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, reflects a strategic move to align director incentives with company performance. Such developments can be pivotal for investors keeping an eye on director holdings for insights into future company directions.
