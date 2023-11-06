Aura Biosciences Prices Public Offering Of 11 Mln Shares Of At $9.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be $99.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2023.

In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.