Aura Biosciences Prices Public Offering Of 11 Mln Shares Of At $9.00/shr

November 06, 2023 — 10:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be $99.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2023.

In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

