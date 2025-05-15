Markets
AURA

Aura Biosciences Launches Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

May 15, 2025 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on precision therapies for solid tumors, has announced a public offering of its common stock and related warrants.

The offering includes shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants for certain investors, and accompanying common stock purchase warrants. All securities will be issued by Aura. Completion and terms of the offering remain subject to market conditions.

The offering is being conducted under a shelf registration statement (Form S-3, file no. 333-278253) that became effective on April 5, 2024. The securities will be sold only through a prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement. These documents will be filed with the SEC and made available on its website. Investors may also request copies from the managing underwriters.

Aura emphasized that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in jurisdictions where such actions would be unlawful. Final terms will be disclosed in a subsequent prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

Thursday, AURA closed at $5.18, up 5.71%, and is currently trading at $5.43, an additional 4.83% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.