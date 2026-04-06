Is Aura Biosciences (AURA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 892 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aura Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AURA's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AURA has gained about 20% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aura Biosciences, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX). The stock is up 121.6% year-to-date.

For Biodesix, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 436 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, meaning that AURA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Biodesix, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 62-stock industry is currently ranked #150. The industry has moved -5.9% year to date.

Aura Biosciences, Inc. and Biodesix, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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