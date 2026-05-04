BioTech
AURA

Aura Appoints Holles As CEO As Elisabet De Los Pinos Steps Down; Sets New Public Offering

May 04, 2026 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday the appointment of Natalie Holles as chief executive officer and president of the board of directors, and also provided updates on ongoing Phase 3 trials for Bel-sar in treating melanoma.

In addition, the company announced plans for a public offering.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Holles succeeds Elisabet de los Pinos, founder of the company, who stepped down on the same day of the former's appointment. Holles brings experience in late-stage development and rare disease commercialization from her years as CEO at Third Harmonic Bio and Audentes Therapeutics.

The company also has reached near-completion of enrolment in the global, randomized Phase 3 CoMpass trial.

Bel-sar (AU-011) was previously granted an orphan drug designation from the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) and the European medicines agency (EMA), in addition to a fast-track designation from the FDA.

The ongoing trial evaluates bel-sar in treating early choroidal melanoma. Enrolment completion is estimated by mid-2026, with primary endpoints expected to be met by the second half of 2027.

Aura also announced an underwritten public offering of common shares, in lieu of stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares. The company will also offer underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of shares at the public offering price.

AURA closed Friday at $7.01, down 0.57%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $7.00, down 0.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.