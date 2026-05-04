Aura Appoints Holles As CEO As Elisabet De Los Pinos Steps Down; Sets New Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday the appointment of Natalie Holles as chief executive officer and president of the board of directors, and also provided updates on ongoing Phase 3 trials for Bel-sar in treating melanoma.

In addition, the company announced plans for a public offering.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Holles succeeds Elisabet de los Pinos, founder of the company, who stepped down on the same day of the former's appointment. Holles brings experience in late-stage development and rare disease commercialization from her years as CEO at Third Harmonic Bio and Audentes Therapeutics.

The company also has reached near-completion of enrolment in the global, randomized Phase 3 CoMpass trial.

Bel-sar (AU-011) was previously granted an orphan drug designation from the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) and the European medicines agency (EMA), in addition to a fast-track designation from the FDA.

The ongoing trial evaluates bel-sar in treating early choroidal melanoma. Enrolment completion is estimated by mid-2026, with primary endpoints expected to be met by the second half of 2027.

Aura also announced an underwritten public offering of common shares, in lieu of stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares. The company will also offer underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of shares at the public offering price.

AURA closed Friday at $7.01, down 0.57%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $7.00, down 0.14%.

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