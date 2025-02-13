$AUR stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AUR stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,386,554 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AUR:
$AUR Insider Trading Activity
$AUR insiders have traded $AUR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REID HOFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 14,842,361 shares for an estimated $80,634,957.
- GLORIA R. BOYLAND sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $189,147
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $AUR stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 48,043,706 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $284,418,739
- MORGAN STANLEY added 19,888,397 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,739,310
- FMR LLC removed 13,466,476 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,838,798
- NORGES BANK added 7,265,446 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,772,309
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,902,609 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,863,445
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 6,546,961 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,758,009
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,480,130 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,524,819
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AUR Government Contracts
We have seen $1,964,146 of award payments to $AUR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS & AGENCY SUPPORT PROGRAMS RIO SUPPORT: $998,679
- AIR TRAFFIC SYSTEMS RIO SUPPORT: $965,467
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $AUR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.