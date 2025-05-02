$AUR stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AUR stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,440,496 of trading volume.

$AUR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AUR:

$AUR insiders have traded $AUR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REID HOFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 14,842,361 shares for an estimated $80,634,957 .

. GLORIA R. BOYLAND sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $189,147

$AUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $AUR stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AUR Government Contracts

We have seen $2,208,241 of award payments to $AUR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

