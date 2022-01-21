AUPH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.68, changing hands as low as $16.22 per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUPH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $33.9715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.